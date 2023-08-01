As expected, too Starfield supports Xbox Play Anywherethe program that allows you to access the games on both Xbox and Windows 10/11 PCs with the purchase of a single digital copy and to share the saves on both platforms.

As reported by Idle Sloth on Twitter / X, the confirmation arrived just in the last few hours thanks to the official Bethesda RPG page on the Xbox store, which has been updated to include the appropriate tag.

It must be said that Starfield’s membership of the Xbox Play Anywhere program was rather obvious, given that practically all the games from Xbox Game Studios are part of it, but in these cases an official confirmation is always nice.