As expected, too Starfield supports Xbox Play Anywherethe program that allows you to access the games on both Xbox and Windows 10/11 PCs with the purchase of a single digital copy and to share the saves on both platforms.
As reported by Idle Sloth on Twitter / X, the confirmation arrived just in the last few hours thanks to the official Bethesda RPG page on the Xbox store, which has been updated to include the appropriate tag.
It must be said that Starfield’s membership of the Xbox Play Anywhere program was rather obvious, given that practically all the games from Xbox Game Studios are part of it, but in these cases an official confirmation is always nice.
What is Xbox Play Anywhere?
Launched in 2016, Xbox Play Anywhere is a service that allows you to play certain titles on both Xbox and Windows PC at no additional cost through a single digital copy purchased from the Xbox Store or Windows Store.
The other advantage is that all games that are part of the program support cross-savei.e. your progress and achievements are kept and transferred from PC to Xbox and vice versa automatically. For example, with Starfield it will be possible to resume on Xbox Series X|S from the exact point where the game on PC was interrupted or vice versa, without requiring any operation on the part of the player.
Please note that the same game cannot be accessed from Xbox and Windows 10/11 PCs at the same time and that this function is only supported by purchasing a title from the Microsoft stores. Basically the PC version of Starfield on Steam does not support Xbox Play Anywhereas opposed to the one sold on the Windows Store.
#Starfield #supports #Xbox #Play #crosssave #confirms #Microsoft #store
Leave a Reply