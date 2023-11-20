Starfield hit a negative peak on Steam in the evaluations of user reviews , dropped to 69%, for an overall rating that became “Average”. This is the first time that Bethesda’s latest effort falls below the psychological threshold of 70%, that of “Mostly positive” reviews. It should be noted that the most negative reviews are the most recent ones, which have an average positive rating of 48% (at the time of writing this news).

The Starfield Problem

The data is relevant because the most recent reviews were written by people who have played it for many hours, apart from a few exceptional cases, compared to the first reviews which usually arrive after a few hours, if not exactly after a handful of minutes.

What do players complain about? Basically, it is a grueling title in which many of the things you can do are simply an end in themselves, such as building bases or collecting resources. According to many, there is a lack of that magic capable of making such an experience significant. For example, in a review written after 147 hours of play we can read that Starfield is a “glass of hot water when you’re really thirsty,” another player with a similar amount of hours of play wrote that he doesn’t regret playing it , but that he won’t play as much as he hoped.

One review in particular made headlines in the community because it received a response from Bethesda itself. It was written by Square user ZerO, who begins with: “That feeling of Bethesda titles of being able to go wherever you want, be anyone, do what you want, choose which faction to be with… is lost;” to then explain at length how Bethesda’s greatest game is also the one in which it seems not worth exploring and in which the role-playing game is missing, with joining Constellation which almost forces you to play the entire adventure like a good guy , so as not to be subjected to continuous moral judgments.

In short, according to most of the more detailed reviews, agency is missing, in a game where you can theoretically do anything, but nothing really appears to have any weight.

Bethesda responded that it was sorry, but reiterated that some of Starfield’s planets are empty by design and that that void is not boring, because the astronauts who went to the Moon and found it empty certainly weren’t bored. So it is recommended to create multiple characters from different backgrounds to discover everything the game has to offer.

The general feeling is that a game concentrated on a few, but denser, planets would have been better than on a huge number of celestial bodies, but in which there is actually little to do.