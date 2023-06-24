Starfield will be compatible with Steam Decks? Touching the topic in an interview granted to the Xcast podcast, Todd Howard of Bethesda has not closed the doors to this possibility, however, stating that he will talk about it later. However, against Steam Deck there are the minimum requirements of the game, which are really very high.

The question was touched upon by speaking of the accessibility features of Starfield, in particular the possibility of enlarging the fonts which will be useful for playing it on portable devices.

Howard was referring in particular to the cloud gaming on smartphones and the like, but the interviewer immediately asked him a question about Steam Deck, to which he replied: “We’ll talk about that later.”

There is nothing definitive in Howard’s words. Of course, running Starfield on Deck would be a big problem, considering that Valve’s laptop would have a lot of difficulty even managing the minimum requirements, which ask for an AMD Ryzen 5 2600X or Intel Core i7-6800K processor, 16 GB of RAM and a AMD Radeon RX 5700 or NVIDIA GeForce 1070 Ti GPU, likely to run the game at 1920×1080 at 30fps. It must be said though that on Steam Deck the games run at a resolution of 800p / 720p, so the computing power required is less, but that remains to be seen. Furthermore, we have also seen titles such as Cyberpunk 2077 and God of War run there natively, which was not at all obvious.