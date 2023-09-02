













To do so, you only have to reserve it, which is valid, or resort to the benefits of GamePass. There is even time to reserve the Premium edition, which guarantees five days of access before its official release.

when booking Starfield the player acquires the extra content Old Mars Skins, which comprises a laser cutter as well as a deep mining helmet and backpack.

Regarding the Premium edition mentioned above, apart from early access, it includes the base game and the Shattered Space expansion when available.

It also brings the Constellation Skins with laser rifle, space suit, helmet and Equinox jetpack as well as more extras.

The premium edition of Starfield it also gives access to the digital art book and original soundtrack.

Something that should be noted is that the exact number of days available depends on the date of purchase, possible failures and the different time zones.

The game’s soundtrack, which is a collaboration between Bethesda Game Studios and composer Inon Zur, is already available on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and other music streaming services.

According to the company since the game starts with its theme song, ‘Into the Starfield’until the last notes of ‘A Home in the Galaxy’its melodic section transmits sensations of exploration, mystery and wonder.

All because of the wonders that deep space hides. Don’t forget, this title will be on sale until September 6, 2023. So you have time to play it before then on Xbox Series X|S or on your computer.

