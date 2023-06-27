A short time ago it became known that Starfieldthe star game of Microsoft For this year, it would have an ambitious special edition, which had the doubt if the disc would come within it or if it would be a code. Soon after, and after a misunderstanding that also happened with the standard edition, it was confirmed that it would indeed only be digital.

This was disclosed through Bethesdawho commented from their account that all the content shown above will be added, but this time it will come only with the code, this in order not to leave aside those who also want the edition and only have Series S. For its part, the standard does carry an installation disk with it.

(Update) According to @bethesda_ESP the Standard Edition of Starfield will have a disc, while the Constellation Edition has an engraved code on a collector’s item https://t.co/inYZSlI1ui pic.twitter.com/98CLWNVrnN — Idle Sloth💙💛 (@IdleSloth84_) June 25, 2023

This comes as part of a line of products that reduce the cost of production so that the user only takes the collectible items and the game remains in the background, this is also happening with PlayStation. Just a few weeks ago the editions of spider man 2, where they also exclude the disk for users.

The strangest thing is that if they add a symbolic steelbook in which the box is empty. Thus, the only one who continues to have the old habits is precisely Nintendo, although the justification could be to own consoles that are not entirely digital. Everything indicates for collectors one of the greatest fears, that the physical format will decline.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: The truth is that the issue of physical games is being somewhat complicated, but at least things like the disc are preserved. When everything is code, it’s time to prepare for the worst.