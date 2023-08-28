Eric Cartman can’t wait to get out Starfieldat least according to youtuber MMaRsu who made a video in style South Parkbased on a clip from the episode Go God Go, in which we can see the annoying character showing his love for the game and the impatience of waiting to finally be able to play it.

In the video, we can see Cartman pacing in front of a video game store window in a mall. His mother asks him what he is doing and he explains that he is waiting for the launch of Starfield, which will be released on Friday, September 1, 2023 (evidently Cartman has pre-ordered the special edition that gives early access to the game, whose effective release date is on September 6, 2023 on PC and Xbox Series X/S).

The impatient mother grabs him to take him to school, but Cartman struggles and tries to explain his point of view: he has been waiting for the game for months and now every day he waits seems very long. However, the mother is not convinced and drags him away.