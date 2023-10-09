The incredible creations by the community continue in Starfieldthis time with a gigantic one Star Destroyer coming from the Star Wars universe, built by a user also taking advantage of a mod that allows you to overcome limits imposed for the size of the ships.
Reddit user DotElectronic7174 therefore exploited one mod which removes the limitations imposed on the design of ships, being able to build a Star Destroyer that should replicate the original dimensions of the Star Wars ships, also putting the game’s engine in crisis to manage such a mass.
With a mass of 20,796, a hull rated score of 6,837 and a cargo capacity of 32,280, the Star Destroyer in question is probably one of the largest flying objects ever seen in Starfield and this is also reflected in the game’s performance.
Big enough to weigh on the game
According to what was reported by DotElectronic7174, the creation led to satisfactory results from an aesthetic point of view but the ship is decidedly “impractical“, as well as very slow, apparently.
Furthermore, it also causes problems for the Starfield engine: according to the creator of the ship, it seems that the game has difficulty overcoming the 15fps when it comes to managing a ship of this size within the ship editor, given the dimensions outside the limits provided by the game.
To get some indications on how to dedicate yourself to the construction and modification of Starfield ships, in this case however following the rules imposed, we refer you to our definitive guide to the construction of ships in the game.
