The incredible creations by the community continue in Starfieldthis time with a gigantic one Star Destroyer coming from the Star Wars universe, built by a user also taking advantage of a mod that allows you to overcome limits imposed for the size of the ships.

Reddit user DotElectronic7174 therefore exploited one mod which removes the limitations imposed on the design of ships, being able to build a Star Destroyer that should replicate the original dimensions of the Star Wars ships, also putting the game’s engine in crisis to manage such a mass.

With a mass of 20,796, a hull rated score of 6,837 and a cargo capacity of 32,280, the Star Destroyer in question is probably one of the largest flying objects ever seen in Starfield and this is also reflected in the game’s performance.