Starfield will be officially launched on September 6, 2023, with theearly access for those who pre-order the Premium Edition starting on September 1, 2023. Some lucky players will be able to though log into the game as early as August 31, thanks to the places where they live.

The information was leaked from Microsoft Store, which provides the game’s activation dates in the various territories. For example, those who live in the Central Time Zone, for example in Dallas, will be able to play it starting at 19:00 on August 31st. It’s not a huge amount, but given the anticipation surrounding Starfield it’s definitely something.

Remember that early access can also be unlocked for those who intend to play Starfield via Xbox Game Passby purchasing the upgrade to the Premium Edition for €34.99, which is discounted by 3% for subscribers, costing €31.49.

For those who don’t want to spend extra money, just wait for September 6 to play it on PC and Xbox Series X and S.

Also remember that the Premium Edition includes: