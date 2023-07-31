Just over a month until the release of Starfield and fans continue to anticipate the event with various initiatives that demonstrate the impressive dimensions of this space RPG from Bethesda, as we see with this star map recently built by a group of enthusiasts.

Also in this case these are not official game elements, but a work carried out by a part of the community of enthusiasts starting from information and materials disseminated directly by the developers through the various presentations. The Starfield Navigator aims to reproduce the map of planets and systems explorable in Starfield through a 3D construction that demonstrates, above all, the scale of the universe that will characterize the game.

As you can see a this addressit is not exactly a very precise instrument, but above all it serves to give an idea of ​​the possible destinations that we can reach by traveling in Starfield space and the impressive size of the game universe. The internet page also contains various information on how this map was built, starting from the information disseminated by Bethesda.