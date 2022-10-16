In the social spaces dedicated to Starfield a crazy is circulating theoryborn from some statements by Todd Howard, the director of the game, according to which in the game we will be able kill the parents of the main character.

In a recent Q&A video, called the Constellation Questions Video, Howard explained that in Starfield, some character traits can be removed through specific activities or quests.

The system was designed not to force players to remake a character from scratch, in case they have problems with its characteristics. Then you can tackle these missions and remove a given feature forever.

Interesting, right? Howard of course never talked about killing parents or other similar actions. From what, then, did this belief arise? From the stretch: “Kid Stuff”, always visible in the video, whose description reads: “Your parents are alive and well and you can visit them at home. But 10% of all the money you earn is taken away to be sent to you. to them.”

At this point it should be clear how the hypothesis of killing the parents came about: according to the players it will be the way to remove the 10% contribution on earnings.

It must be said that there could be many other ways to do this, such as guaranteeing them an income of some kind, or making them rich in some way, but many like to think immediately the worst.