Starfield is the litmus test, the baptism of fire, the now or never of Xbox, which in recent days has loaded the Bethesda title of expectations really betting everything on this project; also because, trivially, there are no others arriving in 2023 apart from Forza Motorsport, which however plays in a championship of its own. Here it is if something goes wrong?

A few days ago we discussed how Starfield could be the most important test for Xbox Game Pass, going to verify the ability of the Microsoft subscription service to support itself from the top of its boundless budget, in defiance of all theories according to which a platform of the type it shouldn’t be sustainable or at least it would lead to a whole series of investment compromises.

However, there is obviously another aspect linked to the important launch on September 6th: Starfield’s ability to fuel the trust that users have in Xbox and the reputation of the platform, especially after the Redfall disaster; or on the contrary, in the event that the title disappoints, to inflict a mortal blow on the gaming division of Microsoft.

The Redmond house is well aware of the stakes and has employed practically all of its quality control personnel in a mad and desperate testing of the enormous, boundless experience that will hit stores in less than three months, thus trying to really minimize those funny glitches that are so popular on social media.

And to this are added the possible (but highly probable, according to the materials shown so far and the curriculum of Bethesda Game Studios) technical uncertainties of an optimization that is already causing discussion due to the creative choice to run Starfield at 30 fps on Xbox Series X|S; because 60 frames would be cool, but do you want to put the ability to physically track a sandwich’s position in the universe?

From the release date written in ink to the sensational postponement, it certainly cannot be said that so far the path taken by Starfield has been free of jolts and unexpected events, but the fact remains that we are faced with one of the most ambitious videogame projects ever and in these cases it takes very little to send everything to young ladies of easy virtue.

How will it end in your opinion? Let’s talk about.

