Video games are young people’s stuff, many think, but that’s not always the case. An example is Shirley Currybetter known as Skyrim Grandma for her passion for the Bethesda game, a gamer and YouTuber with many years behind her (87, to be exact). In a recent message exchange, the lady publicly confirmed to her that she won’t be inside Starfield, new RPG from the creators of The Elder Scrolls arriving in September. Plus, the old woman doesn’t even intend to play the video game.

Recently, in the comments section of one of his videos on YouTube, Curry was asked if he has his own ship in Starfield. In her response, she clarified that she is not involved in the game in any way. “They’ve never approached me about participating,” Curry said, “so I’m not involved.” Furthermore, the space setting does not seem to please the youtuber, who added: “Besides, I will never play it”.

Even if Skyrim Grandma is not present in the game, it seems that the recent Starfield Direct included a little nod to her with a character just called “Grandma.” Curry saw the video and replied: “Someone called Grandma could be a reference to me… which would be sweet.”

We also remind you that the existence of Skyrim Grandma she was also noticed by Bethesda who invited the woman to their studios and confirmed that a character based on her will be present in The Elder Scrolls 6, when it comes out.

Even without a nice old lady, Starfield appears to be a great game. In fact, we read the excellent first impressions from IGN.com.