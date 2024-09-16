As previously reported, Shattered Space focuses mainly on the House Va’Ruun a faction that isn’t explored much in the original story but which already seemed very promising, with its dark mysteries.

The new film is a classic “deep dive” in the style typical of Bethesda which in over 9 minutes explains various elements of Shattered Space, starting from the evolutions applied after the launch to Starfield to get to the unique characteristics of the expansion, which will have a very pronounced narrative component.

Shattered Space the first maxi-expansion of Starfield is now coming: with the release date set for September 30, Bethesda has then decided to present the DLC in question in more detail with a new in-depth video .

A completely new story with disturbing tones

The expansion focuses on the planet Va’ruun faction home, which is presented as a large map entirely hand-built, therefore without procedural elements.

It is a more distant and isolated section of the galaxy, characterized by a very particular setting.

As explained by Bethesda, the planet of the Va’ruun was shaken by some dimensional cataclysms that opened rifts, called Vortexes, following evidently too advanced experiments conducted by the population in search of knowledge.

This has led to a dramatic situation, in which we find ourselves operating within the new story. The open gaps have allowed access to creatures decidedly disturbing and “alien”, elements which also deeply characterise the atmosphere of Shattered Space.

This increased aggressiveness and lethality of the enemies is also reflected in the clashes, which become more complex and disturbing, as well as more dynamic. During the story, through our choices, we will end up deciding the destiny of House Va’Ruun, and how this will impact other systems.

The deep dive video confirms that Starfield: Shattered Space is a mostly narrative-driven, almost horror-focused expansion, Xbox reported at Gamescom 2024.