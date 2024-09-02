A good part of the objectives are related to the narrative and to the history of the expansion, but some refer to the achievement of certain performances that can give indications on some elements of Shattered Space.

Obviously, this is information that contains spoilers, so if you don’t want to have any previews of the expansion, avoid reading, considering that the title has a release date set for September 30th so there is still time for its arrival on the market.

They have emerged online Unlockable Achievements Of Starfield: Shattered Space the first expansion for Bethesda’s space RPG, and in addition to being interesting in their own right, these could also give some DLC Features Information at least partially.

A new planet, very large

Always considering potential spoilers, you can find the list of objectives at this addressas reported by TrueAchievement.

It’s about 12 goals unlockables, 7 of which are tied to the completion of as many chapters.

This means that Shattered Space will be a highly narrative-driven expansion, featuring a rather long and extensive new story, which should take up a good part of the announced runtime of this new RPG fragment.

The dimensions The expansion’s other objectives also show through, however: one requires you to defeat “10 Redeemed,” one requires you to take down “25 Vortex Horrors,” which appear to be threats specific to this expansion.

Also particularly interesting is the achievement “The Great Unknown”, which is obtained by discovering “50 locations in Va’ruun’kai” which is the planet where Shattered Space takes place and which therefore appears to be very large and rich in locations, much more than the other planets seen so far in Starfield.

For the rest, we learned that Shattered Space is an almost horror and mainly narrative expansion that will let us discover one of the most mysterious factions in the game.