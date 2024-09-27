A release on a Monday afternoon may seem a little unusual, but we must remember that, in this case, we are dealing with an expansion and not the launch of a new game as such, even though it involves truly remarkable content dimensions.

In the image below there is a general summary of the various times set according to the time zones around the world: as regards our local time, Starfield: Shattered Space the package will be available from 5pm on Monday 30 September .

Bethesda has communicated more precisely the release date and time Of Starfield: Shattered Space the first major expansion of the space-based RPG, also communicating the conditions necessary to reach the new contents, so let’s see how to access the expansion .

Bethesda’s recommendations before the trip

Considering the different times, access to Shattered Space extends from September 30th to October 1st, but in any case at the beginning of next week we will see a new injection of content for Bethesda’s colossal space RPG.

Starfield: Shattered Space launch times

The new story, as we have also seen from the recent cartoon-style presentation video and from the developers’ in-depth video diary, leads us to Dazra, homeworld of the Va’ruun faction.

To begin the journey, players must complete the first mission of the main quest, “One Small Step”, when they obtain the first ship. After fighting the Crimson Fleet and meeting the members of Constellation in Jemison, we can head to a planet that has no related missions.

Once you have made this journey you should get a request message from The Oracle, starting the main quest of Shattered Space. However, Bethesda recommends not entering this new portion of the game if you are at the beginning of Starfield.

According to the developers, it should be at least level 35 in order to get the “best experience” possible from the expansion, although access is still not barred to anyone.