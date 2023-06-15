













Starfield: Set aside the control and collection headphones of the Bethesda game | EarthGamer

The most interesting thing about them is that in addition to their features, they have colors alluding to this long-awaited Bethesda game.

So they are ideal to enjoy this new experience, and that is why we are pleased to share that you can now put them away.

Both articles of Starfield They are available for reservation on Amazon Mexico. Regarding control, it is priced at $1 thousand 899 Mexican pesoswhile hearing aids cost $2 thousand 899.

We recommend: Xbox promises that Starfield will have all the quality standards.

As with this online store, you do not need to pay immediately but just before the shipment takes place.

They will be available for sale on June 20. There is even the possibility of a slight discount based on its final price.

Fountain: Amazon.

These articles of Starfield They are sold by Microsoft through Amazon Mexico and have no shipping cost. Regarding the Xbox control and as expected this is wireless.

Additionally, it features transparent triggers, while the two-tone side and rear sections are designed to look like spaceship panels. The directional pad is metallic bronze and its characteristics are similar to other controls.

Fountain: Amazon.

It also has a 3.5mm headphone jack. In the case of the Starfield-inspired ones that we also mentioned, they have controls on the ear to quickly adjust the volume or mute incoming noise.

The design of the headband is inspired by that of a Constellation astronaut. This would be a ‘reminder’ of the player’s adventures beyond our solar system. These headsets work directly with Xbox.

Fountain: Amazon.

That is, they do not require any adapter or cables to work. Some of what they display are spatial sound technologies such as Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos and DTS Headphone:X.

Fountain: Amazon.

If you want to renew your control or headphones, those based on this game are good options. Or if you only want to have it for collecting, it is still valid; Both items have a very elegant and eye-catching design.

Apart from Starfield We have more video game information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.