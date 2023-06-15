After the Starfield Showcase on June 11, a strange phenomenon began to occur: many players of PS5 have flocked to social media to say they want to play Bethesda’s space title. Apparently they have decided to buy one Xboxes just for Starfield.

A dedicated thread was born on Reddit, called “I’ve been a PlayStation snob for 9 years. Starfield direct changed that“, in which user Danxoln explained that so far he hadn’t been too interested in Xbox exclusives but that “I wasn’t even a third of the way through direct and I was already looking for a Xbox Series Sthe Game Pass and a custom controller.”

The Starfield subreddit was therefore dotted with threads expressing similar sentiments, so much so that they became relevant on a communicative level. It is interesting that by reading them there is no console war, but only a lot of excitement for what has been seen of the title of Todd Howard and associates.

Player reaction to Starfield seems to be at odds with what has been said in the past by Phil Spencer, which had underestimated the game’s appeal to players outside the Xbox platform. After all, the first results can already be seen, with sales of the Xbox Series X which have grown enormously in recent days.

It is true that many of those who buy Xbox to play Starfield could continue to play cross-platform titles on their favorite console. In the meantime, however, it is a good sign, as well as the demonstration that having games make a sensation is useful for establishing yourself in the core gamer space.