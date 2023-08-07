Samsung has launched a new campaign on Starfieldwith a advertising which shows something of the game, reports the launch scheduled for September and reminds that it can be also played directly from TV Samsung, without the need for a console or dedicated hardware.

The advertisement obviously refers to the system Samsung Gaming Hubwhich combines various cloud gaming apps optimized for Samsung TVs, effectively allowing you to play a significant amount of titles directly using a controller connected to the TV.

The spearhead of this service will obviously be Starfield, the protagonist of this new commercial and the September 6, 2023 directly within the Xbox Game Pass catalog, therefore also playable from Samsung Gaming Hub as shown in the video.