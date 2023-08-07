Samsung has launched a new campaign on Starfieldwith a advertising which shows something of the game, reports the launch scheduled for September and reminds that it can be also played directly from TV Samsung, without the need for a console or dedicated hardware.
The advertisement obviously refers to the system Samsung Gaming Hubwhich combines various cloud gaming apps optimized for Samsung TVs, effectively allowing you to play a significant amount of titles directly using a controller connected to the TV.
The spearhead of this service will obviously be Starfield, the protagonist of this new commercial and the September 6, 2023 directly within the Xbox Game Pass catalog, therefore also playable from Samsung Gaming Hub as shown in the video.
It therefore seems to begin to fuel the marketing campaign for Starfield, which should calm down a bit some voices who said they were worried about the strange silence from Bethesda and Microsoft in this period of approach to the launch of the game.
The video doesn’t seem to show new elements but, at least, it helps to further increase the expectation for Starfield, whose audience could increase significantly thanks to cloud gaming which will also allow you to play it directly from a Samsung TV.
The launch date is still confirmed for September 6, 2023 and we recall that Starfield will be present at Gamescom 2023, therefore it is probable that new materials will also be expected on this occasion, in addition to other news from Microsoft Xbox. The date of the preload also emerged today, as well as the size of the game.
