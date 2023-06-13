Running With Scissorsthe development studio behind the recent Postal 4: No Regerts, as well as the Postal series in general, made a strange post on Twitter for attack Starfield and Bethesda’s choice to spin it to 30fps on Xbox Series X and S.

The message is quite explicit and very direct: “Do people still defend 30 fps in 2023?” In a subsequent tweet Running With Scissors also pointed out how Mail 4 go to 60 fps on all platforms.

It’s hard to say what this attack is due to, decidedly unconventional among development studios. According to some, the trigger would be a recent dispute between Running With Scissors and Microsoft due to the refusal of the house of Redmond to publish Postal 4 on Xbox.

Others have pointed out that it is not exactly in good taste for a studio that has made a title like Postal 4, released in very precarious technical conditions and not exactly loved by critics and the public (read our review to find out more) to start attacking an apparently colossal work like Starfield for technical reasons, moreover giving life to a comparison between frankly absurd games, considering the enormous differences between them.

That said, Starfield will release on September 6, 2023 on PC and Xbox Series X/S. If you want, watch the Starfield Showcase to find out what awaits us in the game and the enormous amount of things that it has to do.