Very tense situation at Microsoft: the company will have to defend itself from some heavy accusations received by the American FTC as part of the acquisition of Activision-Blizzard in a process that brought to light several detailsboth inherent in the past and the future of Xbox.

Phil Spencerin a very recent statement, would have made public the reasons that led Microsoft to acquire Zenimax: behind there would have been the will to deny the arrival of Starfield on PlayStation consoles.

zenimaxfor the uninitiated, has numerous game studios under its control, including Bethesda and Tango Gameworks, and the entire group was acquired by Microsoft in September 2020.

Phil Spencer said in this regard:

“The decision to acquire Zenimax arose from the fact that Sony had been pursuing console exclusivity deals for GhostWire: Tokyo and DeathLoop, paying Bethesda not to bring them to Xbox.” “When we learned that even Starfield was in danger of not arriving on Xbox consoles, we decided to secure this content to remain competitive on the market”

The issue of exclusivity is bringing Microsoft to its knees, which is being sued precisely because, by acquiring Activision, it could decide to make the Call of Duty franchise Xbox exclusive even if, as reiterated by Spencer, work is underway to find an agreement with Sony.