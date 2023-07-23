From the numerous gameplay snippets that have surfaced on Starfieldespecially following last month’s presentation, a detail that has not yet been thoroughly investigated by the developers has emerged, but which seems revolutionize a feature which is typical of The Elder Scrolls series, i.e. the theftwhich appears in this case as an action performed in real time.

It is Bethesda’s tradition to allow players considerable freedom to approach all game situations, even allowing them to take actions against the law. Theft is one of them, but usually this worked in a rather mechanical way: in The Elder Scrolls you can simply pick up objects owned by others and transfer them to your inventory, triggering a crime with various consequences.

Usually, some consequences are triggered if you are discovered, but the cause-and-effect relationship always remains rather cumbersome in the Elder Scrolls, while in Starfield it seems that the situation is quite different. As also pointed out by a Specific post on Redditin which the user precisely cut the video fragment from Starfield’s long deep dive on the subject, the theft in Starfield occurs in a active and in real time.