From the numerous gameplay snippets that have surfaced on Starfieldespecially following last month’s presentation, a detail that has not yet been thoroughly investigated by the developers has emerged, but which seems revolutionize a feature which is typical of The Elder Scrolls series, i.e. the theftwhich appears in this case as an action performed in real time.
It is Bethesda’s tradition to allow players considerable freedom to approach all game situations, even allowing them to take actions against the law. Theft is one of them, but usually this worked in a rather mechanical way: in The Elder Scrolls you can simply pick up objects owned by others and transfer them to your inventory, triggering a crime with various consequences.
Usually, some consequences are triggered if you are discovered, but the cause-and-effect relationship always remains rather cumbersome in the Elder Scrolls, while in Starfield it seems that the situation is quite different. As also pointed out by a Specific post on Redditin which the user precisely cut the video fragment from Starfield’s long deep dive on the subject, the theft in Starfield occurs in a active and in real time.
Starfield and the new rules of theft
To tell the truth, Bethesda has not explored this aspect of the game much, within its extended deep dive during the Xbox Games Showcase event, which showed most of the features of Starfield, so it is possible that some have missed it, also because it lasts very little.
This is the first Bethesda game that features real-time pickpocketing
by u/OkPain2022 in Starfield
In the short span of two seconds of videoit is possible to see that the theft in Starfield is decidedly different from what we have seen in the past: in fact, in the video we see the protagonist approaching an NPC in stealth mode and, while the action is in motion, some options appear such as the possibility of carrying out the theft, complete with a success rate.
The difference, compared to before, is that it seems to be an action that develops on the go, with more variables to be taken into consideration than before, which could also lead to different consequences. For the rest, in recent days we have also seen a short gameplay clip showing the customization of ships.
