Bethesda will distribute i review codes Of Starfield this week, as confirmed by several sources. The news comes from a false information reported by Games Enquirer on X, which spoke of the arrival of the codes close to the launch, on September 1st, i.e. when the early access period will begin for some of those who have pre-ordered the game.

In reality it seems that it will be so only for i content creatorbut not for the press, who will be able to try Starfield well in advance.

The first he confirms in this regard it came from the journalist Jez Corden, who limited himself to taking over Games Enquirer, correcting the information, then came the intervention of Tom Henderson, who spoke directly about codes distributed this week, quoting a post that resumed the news by Games Enquirer to debunk it.

In short, it seems that the press will have many days to test Starfield before publishing the highly anticipated reviews, which will determine whether or not it is a work worthy of the long awaited.