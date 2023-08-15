Bethesda will distribute i review codes Of Starfield this week, as confirmed by several sources. The news comes from a false information reported by Games Enquirer on X, which spoke of the arrival of the codes close to the launch, on September 1st, i.e. when the early access period will begin for some of those who have pre-ordered the game.
In reality it seems that it will be so only for i content creatorbut not for the press, who will be able to try Starfield well in advance.
The first he confirms in this regard it came from the journalist Jez Corden, who limited himself to taking over Games Enquirer, correcting the information, then came the intervention of Tom Henderson, who spoke directly about codes distributed this week, quoting a post that resumed the news by Games Enquirer to debunk it.
In short, it seems that the press will have many days to test Starfield before publishing the highly anticipated reviews, which will determine whether or not it is a work worthy of the long awaited.
The wait for Starfield
Now there are very few days left for the arrival of Starfield, which will be playable on Xbox Series X / S, on PC and in the cloud, therefore on a myriad of different devices. The actual launch of the game will take place on September 6, 2023, but those who have pre-ordered some editions of the game will be able to access them from September 1, 2023 and start playing. The pre-loading of the files should start in the next few days, which will allow you to prepare for the event without rushing to do things at the last moment. We will definitely update you when that happens.
Finally, we remind you that Starfield is one intellectual property all-new, Bethesda’s first in years.
#Starfield #Review #codes #released #week
Leave a Reply