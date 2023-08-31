It happens that games that an entire generation relies on come out, products that bear the weight of the responsibilities of a software house and the future of the publisher itself. Starfieldwhich we tell you about in the review, is definitely one of these. After the multi-million dollar takeover by Microsoft and most importantly, after the flop of Redfall (the ill-fated shooter developed by Arkane), Bethesda has decided to bet everything on its ambitious space title, something never seen before on paper – in fact we are talking about over 1000 planets explorable or so – and touched upon for reasons other than the equally discussed No Man’s Sky.

However, Starfield was conceived with a different idea in mind than the well-known space title of Hello Gameshaving in fact not only to fill the void that separates us from The Elder Scrolls VI (objectively announced too early, by Todd Howard’s own admission), but actually going to represent the game capable of relaunch first party titles of Xbox in the eyes of gamers. In a nutshell, Bethesda’s sci-fi epic cannot and must not be wrong.

A stellar epic

Now, better get it straight right away, the danger to have in your hands an incomplete product, buggy (as per Bethesda tradition) and unable to meet expectations, it is foiledalthough it goes without saying that we are not faced with the perfect product that many hoped for.

But let’s go step by step: Starfield abandons fantasy and post-apocalyptic to take us to a future where the human race has left for the stars. At the beginning of the game we will find ourselves knocked unconscious inside a mining station: apparently we have not suffered any physical damage, although it will be at that moment that we will decide who to be.

Thanks to photogrammetry, Bethesda gives us the opportunity to create human beings with the most realistic features possible, from the face to the body, all capable of making our alter ego as realistic as possible from an aesthetic point of view and beyond. Whether we are talking about soldiers, explorers, bounty hunters, explorers, pilgrims, space settlers or doctors, the identities that we can attribute to the protagonist of Starfield are really many, all reinforced by five skill trees (physical, relational, combat, technology and science related skills). Each trait brings pros and cons, although as the story progresses – and as we level up – we will be able to modify aspects of our personality.

The mission of our alter ego will see the interest of Constellation, a group composed basically of the last, true, explorers of the galaxy. Its members are in fact determined to discover the great mysteries of the universe and human nature, and to do so they go on the trail of some alien artifactsartifacts that even the protagonist seems to have some kind of connection to.

In all of this we will not be alone: ​​from the scientist Noel, passing through the ex space cowboy Sam Coe, the billionaire Walter and, above all, the android VASCO, many NPCs they will be able to accompany us on our journey through the stars, having peculiar abilities that are particularly useful for the rendering of some missions. Missions that, of course, will take place in dozens of centers scattered across over a thousand planets of Starfield. And this is where the question of theexploration, a strong point on which Bethesda has leveraged since the official announcement of the game. Better to say it now: if you think you have the entire space available, you’ll have to think again.

A particular exploration

More specifically, planets on Starfield will have gods precise points where you can land (more than one, of course) with explorable regions limited to a fairly large area and with points of interest. And no, the “invisible walls” that have created many concerns are not exactly definable as such. In fact, when you land on a planet, the game generates a map starting from that precise point onwards. In other words, a sort of “cube” is created around the ship that can be explored at will, so if we land at the point where you encountered a message of confine (the so-called “wall”) the game will load a new explorable segment. So yes, we will be able to visit all planets and their surfaces, although it is necessary that the game creates a new map every time we decide to move.

Considering that a single region is about the size of Skyrim, the idea we have is that Bethesda has opted for this choice in order not to burden the Creation Engine too much. After all, between NPCs, enemies, the location of objects, dungeons and much more, making everything truly “open world” would have been an unnecessarily tiring technical feat. The game therefore limits your exploration to invite you to land at another point and therefore be able to load another portion of the map.

Luckily, there is no shortage of variety, in fact being able to tread the ground of celestial bodies of all kinds and sizes, from moons to colonial settlements, passing through planets much more similar to the Earth. In this sense, the title Bethesda, impossible to deny it, offers us intergalactic glimpses of rare beauty. On each planet, therefore, the protagonist will be able to devote himself to actual exploration, which is linked to the collection of resources (yes, in this the game remembers No Man’s Sky) or attaining a certain mission objective.

Finally, there is no shortage sessions driving our spaceshipready to plow the depths of deep space, with the possibility of change every aspect of the aircraft and to come across other pilots and interstellar pirates, with whom we could engage in clashes worthy of a space simulator.

Digging deeper, however, some problems emerge that are difficult to ignore: first of all, exploration is often frustrated. In fact, it can happen that you walk for hours to reach a cave or a crater, only to discover that you have walked a long way empty path. Making a spacewalk useless or ineffective is in fact quite frustrating on its own, especially in 2023, in which for open world titles many developers have understood that the player still needs an incentive for exploration and that just “enjoying the view” is often not enough.

Add to that a whole bunch of issues that feel like they came out of a Bethesda game a couple of generations ago: character animations shot in the third person are often wooden and unrealistic (and in a game like this is an eyesore), as well as some procedurally generated scenarios appear generally empty and lacking in detail. Also, sometimes even the AI of various characters that we will meet during the missions seems to come out of a The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion any, since it can happen more than once – after completing the quest – that the NPCs with whom we have interacted for hours no longer recognize us, thus breaking the suspension of disbelief. Good instead of the enemies, who manage to exploit the environment to their advantage when engaging in firefights.

True, in the course of our test we didn’t run into the classic “bug alla Skyrim“ have become a meme over the years, but seeing how some technical obstacles make Starfield look like a game from over ten years ago is quite frustrating. of convex, there is so much to do in the game and to see: in addition to the classic missions, the freedom of approach it will allow us to create housing points by exploiting what the landing planet offers, giving life to housing modules to be retouched and improved over time, all with the possibility of assigning personnel to the various outposts. A star map it also helps us understand the characteristics of the planet we are on, with the possibility of passing from the celestial body in which we are stationed to its system, with every possible detail on the various planets, including information on points of interest and life forms present .