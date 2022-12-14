console users Xbox they are impatient for only one reason, Starfielda video game that had to be delayed this year so that Bethesda I had time to polish every detail. And to make the wait for the game more enjoyable, a video has been released that talks more about the game’s missions at the hands of the player himself. Will Shenchief designer of the same.

In said video it can be seen that the team has wanted to answer frequent questions from fans, since today there are many doubts regarding playable aspects. It is highlighted that there will be random situations, very similar to the tasks that one can find in open world games.

Take a peek:

This is what the development team clarifies regarding the faction system:

One of the things we decided early on was to make sure that the main quest gives you a little tour of the established systems and all the big players, so we can give you a taste of what they’re doing. We also talked very early on about how do we make some of the factions conflict with each other, and we decided that we really wanted to make sure that you can play all the faction lanes independently of each other. And this time we were more like, well, we want the stories to be a little more personal. You are influencing the direction this faction will go. So let’s say Freestar Rangers politics, which is more important: ‘is it justice or is it industry?’ Where are you going to try to push them, this direction or that, so you won’t necessarily end up as the boss of every faction in the game. But, you know, obviously all the important characters and all the faction quest lines will reflect on your decisions.

To all this is added the functionality of the npc Within the map, depending on what is being said, the characters will make comments about what is happening in the environment. They will be the ones who give the voice to the main character.

Remember that Starfield will arrive at some point 2023 for Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: Bethesda

Editor’s note: Now that the game is shaping up to be the big star of Xbox in 2023, it’s likely that Bethesda could feel some pressure – it’s not a company that sells consoles, after all.