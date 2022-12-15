In a recent video shared by Bethesda Softworks, lead game quest designer Will Shen touched on various topics about Starfieldand among them was how the development of these will be.

There he talked about how random encounters will work on the many planets the game will include. Also the reactions of the non-controllable characters or NPCs as well as the companions before the player’s decisions.

Among what he revealed is that Earth, the home of humanity, is now known as the Old Neighborhood and involves some missions.

There are still certain areas in various worlds where there are mini-stories and extra missions. As for the factions it is possible to join at any time.

The foregoing does not imply being excluded in some, as was the case in The Elder Scrolls V: SkyrimUnlike falloutwhich is great.

Font: Bethesda.

On missions in Starfield faction politicians can be controlled and the main story gives a few details of the history of each faction.

Players can still decide the fate of the main characters, who lives and who dies in the end, and which NPCs remain or leave the factions.

Partners can bargain for the player; they can be good or bad depending on what they say.

What is Starfield about and what is its approach?

Starfield, which is developed by Bethesda Game Studios, is a space-themed Action RPG with endless missions, challenges, and lots of content. It is an Xbox Series X|S and PC exclusive.

Its plot takes place in an area outside the Solar System and 50 light years away known as The Settled Systems. Around the year 2310 two powerful factions, the United Colonies and the Freestar Collective, come into conflict.

This leads to the Colony War and the story of the game is 20 years after the end of this war. The peace that exists is fragile and the player belongs to Constellation, an organization of space explorers.

As you want the player can see in first or third person. Starfield it will be released in the first or second quarter of 2023. It is the first completely new intellectual property from Bethesda in several years.

In addition to Starfield We have more video game information.