According to a rumor, the development of Starfield would be cost about 200 million dollars, while the number of active developers on the project it would have reached 500 units. It should be specified that these are not official data, but those reported by the insider of the video game industry, ex-Accenture, David Reitman, who unveiled them on LinkedIn.

Of realistic costs

Starfield is a big budget title

Obviously, the data needs to be put into perspective. In fact, the 200 million dollars should be the money spent only to develop the game, therefore not including marketing and other costs. A realistic estimate could suggest a total cost of 300-400 million dollars, also considering very expensive promotional initiatives, such as the one involving the Imagine Dragons band.

Even the number of developers it must be explained, because those five hundred could be either the peak reached during the development of the game, or the total number of all those who contributed to making it. A game as big as Starfield, which has been in the making for more than seven years, will likely have seen varying densities of developers working on it.

200 million is one budget realistic? Yes, considering what emerged on the development costs of triple A titles such as The Last of Us Part 2 and Horizon Forbidden West during the process for the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft. Incidentally: both have exceeded 200 million dollars. To say, Red Dead Redemption 2 seems to have cost, development alone, about 170 million dollars.