During an interview following the spectacular presentation of Starfield yesterday, Bethesda’s Todd Howard clarified resolution and frame rate of the game on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

Starfield will have a resolution of 4K on Xbox Series X and 1440p on Xbox Series S, probably dynamic in both cases, although this eventuality is likely. As far as frame-rate goes, the game will go at 30fps on both Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, with Howard reporting that the block imposed on that performance was decided to favor stability.

“I think it won’t be a surprise, given our previous games, what our focus is,” Howard said. “Looking at these huge, dynamic open worlds, with so many details where anything can happen. We wanted to reach that level here as well,” Howard explained.

“It’s 4K on X and 1440p on S, we have it blocked at 30 fps, because we wanted to ensure maximum fidelity and that all possible features were in it, we didn’t want to sacrifice aspects of the game”. This is not surprising at all, considering the truly colossal dimensions of this RPG, as has been illustrated below in detail also during the recent deep dive video with all the details that took place after the Xbox Games Showcase 2023.

“Fortunately in this case, the game runs very well, often reaching levels above 30, in some cases reaching 60 fps. However, on consoles, we have imposed the block because we prefer it to maintain a certain stabilityHowever, this probably opens up the possibility of higher performance on PC, if you have the right hardware, since Howard is specifically talking about consoles here.

Starfield will be released on September 6, 2023 on PC and Xbox Series X|S, available on day one on Xbox Game Pass. Pre-orders have been open since yesterday evening, also for the rich Constellation Edition.