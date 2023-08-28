Bethesda has announced theunlock time Of Starfield in the various countries: when can we play? the awaited Xbox exclusive? In Italy the title will be accessible from 2.00 on 6 September, unless you have purchased a special edition.
In fact, if you own a Premium Edition or the luxurious Constellation Edition of Starfield, you will be entitled to theearly access from 1 September, therefore five days in advance of the official release date.
Let’s review the PC requirements
In announcing the Starfield unlock time, Bethesda also wanted to remind you what the PC requirements of the game, which as we know speak of 125 GB of free space and a mandatory SSD for our system to be able to run the awaited action RPG.
Starfield, minimum requirements
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 2600X, Intel Core i7 6800K
- Video Card: AMD RX 5700, NVIDIA GTX 1070 Ti
- Memory: 16GB RAM
- Storage: 125GB of space, SSD required
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11
Starfield, recommended requirements
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X, Intel Core i5 10600K
- Video Card: AMD RX 6800 XT, NVIDIA RTX 2080
- Memory: 16GB RAM
- Storage: 125GB of space, SSD required
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11
