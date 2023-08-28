Bethesda has announced theunlock time Of Starfield in the various countries: when can we play? the awaited Xbox exclusive? In Italy the title will be accessible from 2.00 on 6 September, unless you have purchased a special edition.

In fact, if you own a Premium Edition or the luxurious Constellation Edition of Starfield, you will be entitled to theearly access from 1 September, therefore five days in advance of the official release date.