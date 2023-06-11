Starfield is a new open-world RPG from Bethesda where players have the freedom to travel through space, complete missions, and build ships and outposts. This massive game is every sci-fi fan’s dream and offers countless hours of gameplay. Many wonder if it will be the next skyrim in the space.

The gameplay of the game shown during brief in-game snippets looks improved compared to previous videos we watched. Combat is much more fluid and features a sword weapon that we haven’t seen before. It’s Bethesda’s most anticipated game this year.

Starfield will come to PC, Xbox and xbox game pass on September 6, 2023.

Via: YouTube