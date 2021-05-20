Starfield launches late 2022, according to Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier.

Schreier tweeted to say Bethesda plans to tease this release date at E3 next month.

Bethesda announced Starfield at E3 2018, calling the game its “next generation” first-person sci-fi RPG.

That initial reveal showed us a ship unfurl itself in space via a very brief teaser trailer, before it warped out of existence. That teaser is below:

Since then, Microsoft bought Bethesda, so expect Starfield to show up on PC and Xbox Series X and S, but not PlayStation 5.

