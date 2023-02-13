So far, Microsoft claims that Starfield it will hit the market in the first half of 2023. However, with each passing day, more and more people doubt that this will ever happen. Fortunately, a new leak reveals the exact date on which the long-awaited Bethesda game would be available on Xboxand it seems that the promise will come true.

Recently, the GOG store listed Starfield for the next June 29, 2023. Although at the moment there is no official information from Microsoft or Bethesda, and currently the page where this information was released is no longer available, the leak is in accordance with what has been mentioned in the past.

Not only the fact that the promise of a release for the first half of the year would be fulfilled reinforces the leak, but also One day later, International Space Day is celebrated.. Thus, fans have pointed out that this is the perfect date for Bethesda’s new work, which is focused on space exploration, to be available.

Considering that Microsoft plans to hold an event focused entirely on Starfield, it’s only a matter of time before the official release date for this title is revealed. On related topics, Starfield could experience another delay. Similarly, insider has worried fans of this title.

Editor’s Note:

Although it’s funny that Starfield have a release just a couple of days after the end of the first half of the year, the date that the leak marks is very possible. in may it will arrive redfalland at the moment there are no plans to deliver anything big to us in March or April, so June sounds like a very possible thing.

Via: ResetEra