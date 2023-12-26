At the time of writing, the product page of Starfield on Steam reports that the average of the most recent reviews is classified as “Mostly negative”, that is, only 34% of players in the last 30 days gave a positive rating. In total, 7,315 reviews were written in this period of time, out of a total of 86,436.

As for the total evaluation, is still “Average” with 66% of players recommending Starfield. The most recent negative reviews state that Bethesda's game is “a big cup of mediocrity” and “a game that offers too much of nothing.” Furthermore, these are reviews from players who have dedicated hundreds and hundreds of hours, not from buyers who have given a negative opinion after a couple of hours of testing.

Obviously individual opinions leave their time, given that what is considered boring by some could be very funny for others, but with thousands of votes we have the opportunity to make ourselves a general idea of ​​the public's opinion of Starfield.