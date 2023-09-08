For a couple of days, Xbox and Game Pass users can already enjoy the standard version of one of the most anticipated games of the year, Starfield, a game that has generated divided opinions, although there is really nothing negative. However, the ratings by users have already been opened on the page of Metacritic and that means only one thing.

At the moment the game has a rating from users that barely exceeds 60, although before there would be evaluations that gave the game a total of 56. And with this one can think that the threats were real, because in case some do not Remember, shortly before the launch, many mentioned that they were preparing multi-accounts to give the game a couple of zeros. Bethesda.

Among the reviews, it can be noted that they already had the review bombing planned, since it does not make sense that there are 919 negative opinions, 136 mixed and 1338 positive, the latter have allowed the game not to drop below 60. And within the comments You can see points of view that do not really make sense, such as that it is the worst game of the brand for having loading screens and more elements.

Here one of them:

Arguably the worst single player Bethesda game ever… NPCs are terribly stupid, quests are uninteresting, lots of loading screens, outdated graphics, game not optimized. To me, Bethesda is completely dead.

Something that also draws attention are the sentences that only say simple things like “it’s boring” being the only argument they have against the game. By this time, many expected something like this to happen with the ratings and they were not entirely wrong.

Remember that Starfield Is available in Xbox Series X/S and PC. Also in the catalog of GamePass.

Via: Metacritic

Editor’s note: With what people have just done with Starfield, don’t expect everything to be flowers now that Spider-Man 2 comes out, something similar will happen, from now on it’s a fact.