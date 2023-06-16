A couple of days ago a fairly extended gameplay of Starfield, same that has surprised locals and strangers, thanks to the ambition that is in relation to exploration. And although almost everyone in the public finds it an interesting idea, there are other people who do not agree with what Bethesda will offer us in the month of September.

Through the page Metacritica user known as joppsta360 He has already left his opinion about the video game despite not having played it, giving some points that can be confusing even for the developer itself. To this is added that he left a 0 rating, and to avoid some confusion, it was decided to delete this comment.

This is what he said:

Bethesda: Because creating games that work out of the box is less important than figuring out all the ways to extract as much money as possible from your bank account. The Starfield Super Special 76 edition includes the expected disappointment. It comes with a little glass so you can participate in the classic drinking game. Take a drink every time Todd Howard lies. Or better not, you’ll be dead from alcohol poisoning 5 minutes later (…) another Bethesda masterpiece gone awry.

Remember that Starfield is launched andl September 19 for Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Editor’s note: It is easy to draw conclusions just by watching a video trailer, so this opinion is not valid at all, not even the media has played it yet. And we’ll see if it’s a flop in September, although I doubt it’s going to fail.