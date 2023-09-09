Although Starfieldthe space RPG of Bethesda, officially less than two days on the market, has already become the biggest launch in the studio’s history. The news comes from the official account of Starfield in X. The post reads:

“Until this morning, #Starfieldhas already surpassed 6 million players, making it the biggest release of all time for Bethesda“. This is just one of the many achievements for Starfield.

As of this morning, #starfield has already surpassed 6 million players, making it the biggest Bethesda game launch of all time. pic.twitter.com/4yZa1lAYjW — Starfield (@StarfieldGame) September 7, 2023

Just on September 6, 2023, the head of Xbox, Phil Spencertweeted that the game had “surpassed 1 million concurrent players on all platforms.”

Starfield exceeded 1 million concurrent players across all platforms today. Thanks to all the players who helped us reach this great milestone and congrats to the @BethesdaStudios https://t.co/5jFaCyPz4G — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) September 7, 2023

According to the statistics of Steam, Starfield is currently the best-selling game, surpassing titles like Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and even Baldur’s Gate 3. It is also in fourth place on the list of the 100 most played games.

Since its release, Starfield it has come to life on its own. Players have figured out that the potato physics in the game are high quality, that having sex daily is a great way to level up, and even how to print as much money as you want. On top of all that, the modding community has added several different faces that appear when you use your flashlight.

Via: gamespot

Editor’s note: That’s right friends Starfield has come to stay with us for at least as long as it has been creating content and playing skyrim.