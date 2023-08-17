This year there were important games to arrive, the first of them was The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom, which has achieved quite a few positive reviews, and that has set the bar high for the cards of Microsoft and Sony, we refer to spider-man 2 and Starfield. Speaking of the latter, there is good news about its creation process.

Through Twitter, it has been confirmed that the title reached the Gold phase, which means that they have finished a fully playable version of it, verifying that there are no errors that could interrupt the user experience. To that add that Bethesda confirm the pre-download of this in the consoles of Microsoft on August 17, on Steam it will be until August 30.

Prepare for launch.#starfield you’ve gone gold! Preloads begin tomorrow for @Xbox X|S and Windows PC and August 30 for Steam. pic.twitter.com/LC8xJnI8WN — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) August 16, 2023

Something worth mentioning is that early access to the game will be on September 1 for those who have not purchased the deluxe version in advance. So, for those who wait for it in services like GamePass should beware of spoilers. And not only them, since there are also some images circulating on the networks.

Remember that Starfield is put up for sale September 6.

Via: Bethesda

Editor’s note: After so many delays and more issues, we will finally have it in due time and form next September. The good thing is that many people will have it at their fingertips with Game Pass.