This year has not been very positive for Microsoftsince first the blocking of the purchase of Activision Blizzardthis by the competition regulatory body of Kingdom United. This has been followed by the video game failure redfall. Despite everything that has happened, there is still a flame of hope and that is precisely Starfield.

This game has been delayed a couple of times, but after a long time it will finally see the light of day this year, and a step that shows that it is almost ready to be a gold stage is that the ESRB finally classified. This confirms that it falls into the genre of “M”, which at the same time means that it is a video game designed to be played by older people.

This is what is added in the game features:

Players will use futuristic guns, lasers, axes, and explosives to kill enemies. Combat is fast-paced, with frequent gunshots, screams of pain, and explosions. Attacks on some enemies can result in blood spatter effects, several environments show blood stains on the ground around corpses.

It is worth mentioning that there is talk of laboratory locations where the drug issue is discussed, which is why the video game cannot go down in classification to the one that is aimed at adolescents. For its part, mention is made of strong language, as well as sexual issues that are touched on in a subtle way as mentioned in the file.

Remember that Starfield the September 6 for Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: At the moment things are looking interesting for the game, let’s just hope that it manages to hook the fans next June, I mention this because it is the day of the special Xbox broadcast of the game.