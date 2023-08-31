













Its lyrics clearly reflect the theme of this title. It is an emotional and beautiful composition that reflects what the team wanted to reflect with this adventure that takes place on the final frontier.

A special part of this song by Starfield stands out more. It is what it says ‘we are children of the sky / flying so high / let me be that / to find the brightest sun’.

Another one that shines is ‘when we look back, what will we see?’ / we were part of everything / above in the skies, below in the seas / we were part of everything’.

The group shared a fragment of the melody via Twitter. But the version of the video on YouTube is complete.

Fountain: Bethesda.

This song dedicated to Starfield It is not the first that Imagine Dragons dedicates to something related to video games.

Previously, its members wrote one for the television series of League of Legends, Arcaneand that they sang within the framework of The Game Awards.

The band, which is of American origin and hails from Las Vegas, Nevada, comprises four members and mixes the genres of pop and rock in their songs.

Children of the Sky (a Starfield song) is out NOW everywhere. we’ve been playing @BethesdaStudios games for most of our lives, so we’re honored to have collaborated on this song. listen to the song and watch the lyric video on our youtube. pic.twitter.com/J3SFfrWMnW — Imagine Dragons (@Imaginedragons) August 30, 2023

Imagine Dragons is composed of Dan Reynolds who is the vocalist, while Wayne Sermon plays the guitar, Ben McKee the bass and Daniel Platzman is in charge of the drums.

While the release of Starfield is until September 5 on Xbox Series X | S and PC, those who have early access will be able to enjoy it sooner.

Fountain: Twitter.

That will be on August 31, so there will be a lot of impressions from the players themselves soon.

