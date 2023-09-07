According to Todd Howard, the Xbox exclusive Of Starfield it made the game better. The lack of a version PS5 it allowed the development team to focus more on other aspects. The Bethesda executive, as well as director of the game, touched on the subject in an interview with the BBC, in which he spoke about the newly launched title.

A better game

Starfield is a more focused game

According to Howard, “When you create something unique you can focus harder. Why?” You know it’s about the hardware or device that people are going to play on, so the ability to focus on it always leads to creating a better product. Naturally, you want people to be able to play it. But being with Xbox means a greater ease of access.”

Howard also added that Bethesda expects the game to have the company’s best launch ever, thanks to the 25 million plus subscribers of the game. Game Pass, who will be able to play it right away. Also for him Starfield will benefit from being associated with the Xbox brand, as happened for example for Zelda and Nintendo Switch.

Starfield was initially conceived as a title cross-platform. Plans changed when Sony tried to make it exclusive to its platforms, motivating Microsoft to acquire Zenimax, forfeiting the game and making it exclusive to Xbox. Of course you can also play it on PC and on all Xcloud compatible devices, in case you are a Game Pass Ultimate subscriber.