starfield It has not yet finished giving content to its audience, since Bethesda has just confirmed news for next year. The developers of the space RPG They promised that they will introduce new ways of traveling. Although they did not go into detail about them.

The news was broken on Reddit in a Bethesda post about fixing some bugs. starfield. There they mentioned the arrival of new ways to travel next year and invited players to be attentive. In addition, it will not be the only new feature that will come to the game.

Bethesda also mentioned that they are listening to player requests. That's why they are currently working on adding some highly requested things, such as city maps and more support for mods. According to them, they intend for a new update to arrive to the game every 6 weeks.

Apparently Bethesda will continue with its tradition of giving its creations a lot of support after their launch. So fans of starfield They may be returning to their space travel again and again in the future. Maybe in a few years it will be a completely improved experience.

What is Starfield?

starfield is a video game for PC and Xbox Series

Source: Bethesda.

Many reviewers mentioned that fans of Bethesda titles will find a lot to love here. In addition, it has the potential to entertain you for hours thanks to the creativity of its secondary missions.. Have you already given it a chance?

