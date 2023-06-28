As we have already reported, Bethesda has partnered with AMD to include support for FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) in Starfield. The technologies of Nvidia (DLSS) and Intel (XeSS) will not be officially supported (at least not at launch). Obviously this has caused the discontent of many players, but fortunately the world of mods seems ready to resolve the situation. The professional modder PureDark has announced its intention to include at least the DLSS3 support within the first five days of Early Accesswhich we remind you is exclusive to those who buy the special editions.

“Don’t worry, you have me”, says the modder, “I will manage to get at least DLSS3 support within 5 days of Early Access, then slowly add a standalone DLSS2 implementation depending on the situation (just like I did with Jedi Survivor).”

PureDark he is known for various mods created for Skyrim, Elden Ring, The Last of Us and Fallout 4, with the most recent one adding DLSS support to Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. By putting DLSS 3 and Frame Generation support where not officially expected, PureDark has been able to massively increase performance for anyone with a GPU that supports DLSS3.

PureDark mods are mostly available for a fee through his Patreon: not being free, many players will prefer to wait for the arrival of official support or mods from other creators, probably. In any case, that of PureDark is a workaround that some will appreciate.

Also speaking of mods and Starfield, the Bethesda game forced the creators of Fallout London to move the date of the Fallout 4 mod.