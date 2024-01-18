Bethesda has announced that it has resolved the problem that afflicted the beta of the substantial new Starfield update, which will therefore be published today, slightly delayed compared to initial forecasts (it was supposed to be released yesterday, January 17).

Bethesda: “Update: The issue has been resolved and the beta version for Steam of the new update will be available tomorrow morning. Stay tuned for the full release note when available!”

For those wondering, Bethesda is talking about “tomorrow morning”, with the message being written on January 17th. Unfortunately we don't have precise times for the publication of the update, which could take place in the early afternoon, when it will be morning in the United States. Bethesda did not even explain the nature of this mysterious problem that prevented the release yesterday. It will probably be revealed on the official release note.

For the rest we remind you that Starfield is a first-person role-playing game set in space where you travel between hundreds of planets in search of artifacts and missions to carry out. Despite receiving some criticism, it appears to have enjoyed some success, particularly on Steam where it may have produced significant revenues.