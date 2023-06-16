













Starfield: President of Bethesda revealed that ID Software helped them with their combat system | EarthGamer

For those who don’t know, ID Software is the studio responsible for Doom 2016 and Eternal Doom. According to Howard, they wanted Starfield’s combat to feel just as fluid as in these titles. So his developers helped him make his wishes come true and translate them to the Creation Engine 2 graphics engine.

During the Xbox Showcase, a lot of gameplay and various combat scenes were shown. Although it is not as bloody as Doom, it is noticeable that there is much more movement. As well as different options to use the map to your advantage while fighting against different threats.

We recommend you: Starfield: Set aside the control and collection headphones of the Bethesda game

Before ending his interview, Todd Howard took the opportunity to praise the developers of Doom Eternal. He also mentioned that he had the opportunity to try out what they are doing. So it looks like d fans will have more to look forward to after the arrival of Starfield.

What do we know about Starfield?

Starfield is the next big title from Bethesda Game Studios. In it they promise that we will have a whole galaxy to explore to our liking, with all the RPG and open world elements that they have given us over the years. In addition to an enormous capacity for customization of our character and our spaceship.

Source: Bethesda.

Its release date is next September 6. Upon arrival it will be available for Xbox Series X / S and PC. In addition, Game Pass subscribers will be able to enjoy it from the day of departure at no extra cost. Are you ready to explore the cosmos?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about games and other topics.