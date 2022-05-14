The announcement of the postponement of Redfall and above all of Starfield it was a hard blow for many fans of Xbox and beyond and at the same time it was a godsend for the criticisms and analyzes of the more or less convinced detractors of the work of Xbox and Phil Spencer.

Beyond the usual lineups and supporters, the postponement of these two titles is not harmful so much for the earnings or the performance of Microsoft’s Xbox division (which will probably remain substantially positive) but it is especially harmful in terms of image. That image of a company that continues to fail to publish exclusives beyond the usual known names and that could have in its hands a 2022 without Xbox Game Studios productions compared to a Sony and above all a Nintendo that have already given, who more some less, something from this point of view and what else they should and could give in the coming months.

In short, unless surprise announcements, is the postponement of the new Bethesda and Arkane Studios projects a tile across the board? The NPD analyst, Mat Piscatellatries to analyze the situation from a different and in many ways optimistic point of view.

“You need to build Starfield the right way. 2023 will also feature a greater availability of the Xbox Series X and further expansion of the Xbox Cloud.”

“Xbox is having a very good 2022 so far. This delay is very unfortunate but it could also have the effect of increasing Starfield’s already significant market potential.”

"Xbox is having a very good 2022 so far. This delay is very unfortunate but it could also have the effect of increasing Starfield's already significant market potential."



Obviously, from the point of view of many players, the postponement of Starfield is mostly bad news but 2023 could put a market in a more favorable situation in the hands of Xbox. In this sense, the postponement would allow Starfield not only to be a better game but also to penetrate the mass market more easily.

The path of Xbox in the field of first-party productions remains uphill and this year too, the next year looks good. Let’s cross our fingers for 2023 (or for some pleasant surprises of this 2022).