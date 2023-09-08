













That is to say, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and it is that many call him that by the initials that make up his name. The one who had this idea was Naranjo96, who shared his creation in a video on Reddit.

It is an interesting rendition of the Mexican president, and yes, this player recreated it in a more or less acceptable way in Starfield.

However, it should not be forgotten that if there is something that surrounds this head of state, it is controversy.

So while some comments on Reddit highlighted the similarity of the digital character with the real person, others remembered the occurrences of this politician. Comments in this regard were mixed.

One user, 0marEF, commented ‘He’s going to want to sell the presidential ship’an allusion to one of the government actions of López Obrador.

Regarding this, Lawnderl replied ‘When do the raffle tickets come out? Ha ha ha’. Another user, Sweaty-Ad9163, said of AMLO’s model in Starfield ‘he lacks wrinkles and a mob of uneducated paupers following him’.

And one more, InsubstantialPerson, pointed ‘hugs not laser beams’. And things continued like this throughout the issue.

Raul_H2000 requested Naranjo96 ‘now put -5 Intelligence points’and Chavoruco_82 highlighted ‘now to infect the galaxy and beyond would say the peje’.

For those who are not from Mexico, AMLO is called ‘El Peje’, alluding to a fish called pejelagarto (atractosteus tropicus), which is widely consumed in Tabasco.

This is the state in Mexico where Andrés Manuel López Obrador is from. His avatar in Starfield it is a sample of what can be done in the game.

