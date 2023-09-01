One of the most discussed features of Starfield is certainly that of fast travel between planets using the built-in star map. Bethesda had illustrated the system well, so it wasn’t a surprise, but some find it unsatisfactory. So the existence of an alternative is certainly welcome, even if it is not clear why it is not explained by the tutorial.

The first players of Starfield have found an alternative way of travel between planets and the game’s star systems, without resorting to the map . Many consider the “secret” system more engaging and practical than the standard one.

Traveling without a map

In Starfield you can also travel without using the map

The user u/DionysusDerp on explained it all Reddit: “If you are in your ship and open the scanneryou can search for any planet you want to go to, then press E to travel.

Once you’ve done that, a journey prompt will appear, requiring you to hold down the R button. At that point you will start flying towards the planet. You can do the same to land on planets.”

In case you have a mission selected, you can also use the same method to jump from one star system to another. As it is pointed out, in this way opening the map becomes necessary only if you need to land in a precise point on a planet.

It is not clear why Starfield does not clearly illustrate this way to travel between planets in the tutorial, which in any case it provides since it works so well, considering that it ends up (almost) canceling the time of use of the map and is generally considered more comfortable and engaging of the other. Mysteries we will never be able to solve.

For the rest, we remind you that Starfield already has a large number of contemporary players on Steam, although it is still in early access, and that many mods are already available, including one that adds support for DLSS and XeSS for free.