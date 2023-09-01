Now pay close attention, because below we will give a little anticipation on Starfield. If you don’t want to have it, stop reading right away.

Starfield has been in early access for a few hours for those who pre-ordered the deluxe edition, but some players have already discovered a fun reference to The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim another historical title of Bethesda.

Of arrows and knees

The reference in question is to the famous meme of arrow in the knee, born from the very famous Skyrim phrase, repeated countless times by many characters: “I used to be an adventurer too, until I took an arrow in the knee…” Reddit user Kenevi1 posted a screenshot of Starfiel which it shows an NPC that says: “I used to be an explorer too, but then I – No, never mind. It’s a long story,” which we can translate into “Once I was an explorer too, until… forget it . It’s a long story.” The quote is indeed obvious.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is one of Bethesda’s most important and famous games, so it is normal that the software house has decided to mention it in Starfield.

Yesterday the reviews of Starfield came out, which currently has an average score of 88 on both Opencritic and Metacritic.