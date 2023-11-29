Starfield It really seems to contain a lot of surprises. Despite the criticisms, it is a huge game and designed to last and amaze. For example, a particularly passionate player made one exceptional discovery finishing the New Game Plus 33 times.

Universes

First we need to briefly explain how Starfield’s New Game Plus works. If you haven’t finished the game, read further because it’s aanticipation nice big one.

Once you get to the end of the main story, you can start a new game that restarts the game almost from the beginning, with a new version of the story, new dialogue options and even a new main mission to complete. This is one of the best and most creative parts of the game which, as happened to user big surprises. After many efforts our man had in fact decided to hang up his space suit, but by going to Constellation he found… himself. More precisely, his first avatar, with the characteristics achieved during the first game and complete with audio dubbing.

The best part was that the character was hireable for the crew. However, upon examining it a bit, Mueller also discovered that by talking into it he could spark an interesting meta-narrative dialogue. After all, who wouldn’t talk to themselves a little if they met them in a multiverse? Too bad it’s not possible to have one love story. It would have been strange, but definitely interesting.

It should be noted that this is one of the many known variations of the New Game Plus, but apparently it is one of the rarest. Naturally it is random and cannot be forced in any way, so it does not necessarily require finishing the New Game Plus 33 times to manifest itself.