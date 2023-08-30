There are a couple more days left until one of the most anticipated games of the year arrives, Starfield, which is generating expectations among fans, since it promised to be the definitive space experience in terms of the extension of the planets. And while the planets were promised to be huge, a leak indicates that the entire area doesn’t load and that could be the reason for some criticism.

From what they have reported on sites like Kotakua “limit reached” message appeared on leaked videos from both Youtube as from a Chinese forum post that popped up over the weekend. For its part, in a time-lapse video, the player runs in a single direction on a planet for 10 minutes before reaching an invisible limit.

haters of #starfield are coming out in groves. Getting the game before fans just to hate lol. “Boundary Reached” drama My question is…who is Tom?? pic.twitter.com/zpOjX43ibi — Karim Jovian (@KJovian) August 26, 2023

Remember that Starfield the next one is released August 31 for people with early access and the September 6 in a normal way. will come to Xbox Series X/S and PC.

