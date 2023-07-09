THE planets Of Starfield they will boast one stairs accurate, i.e. they will be of realistic size when viewed. The goal seems to be to make the exploration of the more than a thousand planets present convincing.

Big planets

Starfield aims for realism, at least in the size of the planets

The information does not come from Bethesda, but by some users who have thoroughly studied the game material released so far. Particularly the Reddit user nimbulan has done a real study on the size of the planets, starting from the size of Jupiter as a reference and using the solar system simulator from NASA to see what the planet looks like from the surface, then compare everything with the images of the game.

Nimbulan specified that the measurements are not 100% accurate, but that in any case, what was seen during the Starfield Direct corresponds to what can be obtained with the NASA simulator.

Nimbulan also warns that he is not talking about the size of the planets when visited, whose scale has been calculated to be 1:20 of their actual size.

Many users have proved intrigued by the discovery, while others have stated that they are not very interested in these details, because they prefer the planets to be well made and suited to the style of the game, even if they are less precise and realistic.

For the rest, we remind you that Starfield will be released on September 6, 2023 on PC and Xbox Series X/S. The game will be included in PC and Xbox Game Pass subscriptions from launch.